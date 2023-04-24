A more cohesive rural bloc of TDs is needed in Dáil Éireann, a member of the Rural Independent Group has said.

Independent Deputy Carol Nolan made the comments as speculation mounts over the possibility of a new rural political party being established before the next general election takes place.

The Laois Offaly TD said that any debate on a new rural alliance must focus on the need to deliver effective influence over agricultural and environmental policy instead of the form such a group may take.

“If being a political party was the be all and end all and if being a political party was the best way to deliver for rural Ireland then we would not be seeing the alarm and outright fear that exists in rural Ireland because of the policies of Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Green’s,” Deputy Nolan said.

“The fundamental problem over the last number of years has been extreme policies and the willingness of the existing political parties, including Sinn Féin, to back them to the hilt and push them through the Dáil’s legislative process.

“That is why I would be far more concerned with generating the capacity to push back against those policies rather than concentrating on and getting bogged down in suggestions about a new political party,” she added.

“Absolutely, we do need a more cohesive rural bloc within the Dáil than can build on the great work the Rural Independent Group has done to date.

“We need far greater levels of coordination and a willingness to hit government where it hurts should it continue to pursue what are functionally anti-rural, anti-farmer policies.

“Do we need a new rural party to do that? I remain unconvinced about that at present, but I am, as always, open to listening to everything my rural and urban colleagues across the Dáil have to say.

“The important thing here is that we make credible, persuasive arguments that can bring the public with us in our defence of Irish agriculture and the rural way of life. Political party’s come and they go, but rural Ireland is here to stay,” Deputy Nolan said.