The first consignment of Irish beef to be exported to China in three years has arrived in Shanghai today (Monday, April 24) Bord Bia has confirmed.

The refrigerated container-load of Irish beef was supplied by ABP Food Group and arrived into the port of Shanghai earlier this morning.

A statement from Bord Bia said: “The lifting of the suspension by the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) has paved the way for an extensive relaunch and promotional campaign by Bord Bia’s Shanghai office for the coming months.”

Commenting on the development, Bord Bia’s market manager for China, Conor O’Sullivan, said: “We are delighted to welcome Irish beef back into the Chinese market.”

The Shanghai-based manager added: “Bord Bia is now engaged in an Irish beef relaunch campaign focusing on trade seminars, chef demonstrations, and media engagement.

“Over the next month, we will be exhibiting at two major international meat trade shows in China – the China International Meat Industry Exhibition (CIMIE) and SIAL China in May– to showcase Irish beef to Chinese buyers.

“After first entering in 2018, Ireland quickly established a reputation as a leading supplier of grass-fed beef in China. We had a lot of success building market share into higher-value foodservice and retail channels. We are eager to regain that significant momentum in China.”

In January of this year, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) confirmed the resumption of Irish beef exports to China following a suspension in May 2020 due to an isolated case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE).

Market access for Irish beef to China was granted in 2018 and by 2019, exports had reached almost €40 million, the last full year of trade.

In 2020, beef exports were on track to far exceed 2019 levels, with January to May figures having more than doubled compared to the same period in the previous year.

Beef consumption in China

According to Gira, the food chain market research firm, foodservice remains the primary channel for beef consumption in China, with frozen beef making up an estimated 60% of the total consumption.

Bord Bia’s insight and planning specialist for Asia, Evelyn Chiang, explained that a key trend emerging in the foodservice sector is the preference for chains of restaurants to use imported beef.

“Chinese consumers highly value the quality of their food ingredients and the quality of imported beef is highly regarded, presenting a significant opportunity for Irish beef suppliers.

“Hot-pot restaurants, steakhouses and barbecue restaurants are all seeking high-quality and reliable imported beef, which is great news for Irish companies in the market,” she said.

“This rise of e-commerce and specialised stores is part of the changing consumption patterns in China’s expanding middle class, which puts a premium on health and taste.

“This trend is an excellent fit for Ireland’s grass-fed, sustainably-produced beef.”

In December 2022, Bord Bia launched a three-year €1.3 million EU beef and lamb promotion to promote the safety, sustainability, and natural values of beef and lamb to Chinese consumers and customers.

This campaign, includes a pork and beef ‘Chef Masterclass’ in Beijing and a European Meat Trade Seminar in Shanghai tying in with DAFMs ministerial trade mission to China in May.

This month (April), Bord Bia will welcome 15 Chinese government representatives to Ireland for a two-week knowledge transfer programme on an itinerary involving visits to Irish farms and processors as part of the EU pork and poultry campaign. This campaign is running concurrently with the EU beef and lamb campaign in China.