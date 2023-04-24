This week’s weather is to remain largely unsettled, with limited amounts of sunshine and outbreaks of rain or drizzle, according to Met Éireann.

Today (Monday, April 24) will be mostly cloudy and damp to start with showery rain across much of the east and midlands in particular. Some thundery downpours are also possible.

By midday, however, the showers will become isolated with brighter spells gradually developing through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will be 8° to 11° in light to moderate northerly breezes.

It will turn frosty in many areas tonight, with temperatures falling to between -2° and +2°. The vast majority of the country will stay dry and clear with just a slight chance of a passing shower. Winds will be very light northerly or variable.

Advertisement

Tomorrow (Tuesday, April 25) will be mostly dry and bright to start. Cloud will gradually build through the day with some outbreaks of rain pushing in to the southwest later in the evening. Highest temperatures are expected to be 8° to 11° in light northeasterly breezes, veering easterly by midday.

Tomorrow night will see fairly cloudy weather, with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle extending northeastwards across the country. Minimum temperatures will generally range from 2° to 6°, coolest in the northeast, in very light easterly breezes.

Wednesday (April 26) will remain cloudy, with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle, becoming more persistent as the day goes on. Maximum temperatures will range from 8° to 13°, warmest in Munster, in light southeasterly breezes.

Outbreaks of rain will continue on Wednesday night, heaviest over the northern half of the country. Lowest temperatures are expected to be 6° to 10° in light southeasterly breezes.

Advertisement

The cloudy weather will remain in place for Thursday morning and afternoon (April 27), with outbreaks of rain continuing to affect the northern half of the country in particular. Some brighter spells may develop towards the south later.

Temperatures on Thursday will start to increase, getting up to between 13° and 17°, in light east to southeast breezes.

A few outbreaks of showery rain will linger into Thursday night, although much of the country is likely to stay dry. Minimum temperatures that night are expected to be 6° to 8° in very light easterly or variable breezes.

Friday (April 28) will be largely cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain, becoming more persistent in the north later. Highest temperatures will be 15° to 18° in very light southeasterly breezes, gradually veering southwesterly.