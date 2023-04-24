Although most farms are past the peak of the calving season, calves are still be born and for some, scour continues to be an issue.

Scour is unfortunately something that farmers have to deal with and it is unlikely that any farm gets through the calving season without seeing at least one case.

It can often be deadly; it is the biggest killer of young calves on farms.

Scour

The issue with many scours is that the bacteria causing the calves to become sick can remain in the shed for weeks, months, and even years.

So if there was an issue with scour in calves in February, that bacteria could still be in the shed making young calves there sick now.

The first thing that should be done after noticing a calf with symptoms of scour is to isolate them.

Farmers can now get test kits to determine the bacteria at fault, which can help with treatment and determining the best disinfectant to use once the shed is empty.

A calf with scour is likely dehydrated, so it is important to feed them 3-4L of electrolytes spaced out throughout the day along with their milk feeds.

Before antibiotics are administered the calf should be seen by the vet, but in less severe cases an anti-inflammatory drug can be administered.

The anti-inflammatory drug will offer the calf some pain relief and increase the likelihood of the calf wanting to drink its feeds.

Prevention

Prevention of scour is the best defence for farms, but at this time of the year there is little that be done to prevent cases.

One preventative measure is to ensure that calves of different ages are not mixed together and where possible, have no contact – even through gates from one pen to another.

As already stated, if the bacteria is in the shed there is a chance that the younger calves will be affected by it.

Prevention of cases needs to take place prior to the start of breeding. Once farmers know the bacteria that is causing scour on their farm they can use a disinfectant to control it.

Sheds should not be power-washed when calves are already in situ. Instead, farmers should ensure that calves are provided with fresh bedding regularly and apply lime when cleaning out the shed.