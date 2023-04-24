Cattle prices have continued to strengthen, as is the case at Tuam Co-operative Mart, Co. Galway, where more and more lots have managed to clear the €3.00/kg mark.

The mart hosted its weekly general cattle sale last Monday (April 17) and speaking to Agriland after the sale, mart manager Marian Devane told Agriland there was “a fantastic trade all around”.

She said: “Store cattle prices at Tuam are currently very strong with good continental-type cattle surpassing €3.00/kg left, right and centre.”

Heifer prices from Tuam Mart:

430kg Limousin-cross heifer sold for €1,290 or €3.00/kg;

435kg Charolais-cross heifer sold for €1,450 or €3.33/kg;

445kg Charolais-cross heifer sold for €1,370 or €3.08/kg;

462kg Charolais-cross heifer sold for €1,590 or €3.44/kg;

555kg Charolais-cross heifer sold for €1,770 or €3.19/kg;

570kg Charolais-cross heifer sold for €1,700 or €2.98/kg;

655kg Limousin-cross heifer sold for €2,260 or €3.45/kg.

The Tuam Mart manager said there is a strong demand from feedlot buyers for heavy Angus and Hereford cattle.

She noted that the better-quality lots are managing to surpass €3/kg in these categories “in many cases”.

Cow prices from Tuam Mart:

775kg Limousin-cross cow sold for €2,400 or €3.10/kg;

705kg Limousin-cross cow sold for €2,220 or €3.15/kg;

585kg Parthenaise cow sold for €1,790 or €3.06/kg;

910 kg Charolais-cross cow sold for €2,640 or €2.90/kg.

“Over the past number of weeks, trade has remained strong and the outlook remains positive for the future,” Devane added.

“Numbers in the first quarter of the year have surpassed any other year with lucrative prices presenting large numbers in January and February compared to previous years.”

Bullock prices from Tuam Mart:

420kg Angus bullock sold for €1,310 or €3.12/kg;

450kg Limousin bullock sold for €1,490 or €3.31/kg;

A pair of 487kg Angus bullocks sold for €1,440 or €2.96/kg;

585kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €1,890 or €3.23/kg.

“Factory-fit cattle are being met with a fierce trade as buyers remain eager to secure supplies,” Devane added.

Commenting on the weanling trade, she said that demand “has been very strong” in Tuam with both farmers and exporters driving trade.

Weanling heifer prices:

250kg Limousin heifer sold for €800 or €3.20/kg;

Four 280kg Angus heifers sold for €990 or €3.54/kg;

390kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,260 or €3.23/kg.

Weanling bull prices:

255kg Charolais-cross bull sold for €900 or €3.53/kg;

325kg Charolais-cross bull sold for €1,110 or €3.42/kg;

450kg Charolais-cross bull sold for €1,410 or €3.13/kg.

The next general cattle sale at Tuam Mart will take place on Monday, April 24, at 11:00a.m and the mart is now taking bookings for the May Bank Holiday sale on Monday, May 1.