Cattle marts: Cows take a hit at the ringside

Following on from a dip in cow returns at factory level, the prices being achieved by cows have dipped somewhat in marts over recent days.

Factory-fit cows have been hit hardest and where returns of over €2.00/kg were common a few weeks ago, it’s now becoming harder and harder for such animals to achieve such returns.

In addition, store cows prices have also come under some degree of pressure and this relates back to falling grass growth rates in drought-affected areas.

Tullow Mart

Tullow Mart held its monthly continental and weanling sale on Friday last and 400 cattle were on offer. Commenting on the sale, the mart’s Eric Driver said the trade remained steady – especially for quality continental cattle of all weights.

On the day, forward Friesian steers sold from €1.90/kg and up, while the good continental bullocks traded at €1,000-1,050 over.

Store steers (<500kg) met a very demanding trade, he noted, and Charolais, Limousin and Simmental types – weighing 450-500kg – traded at €1,200-1,420. Meanwhile, the plainer Friesian and Angus bullocks sold for €1.80/kg, while the better quality Hereford and Angus lots traded at €2.00-2.20/kg.

Moving on to heifer returns, a very lively trade was reported for beef heifers and prices of €800-1,020 were achieved on the day. Hereford and Angus store heifers traded at €2.00-2.20/kg and the better-quality continental lots sold for €2.30-2.75/kg.

When it comes to the weanling trade, a full clearance was recorded on the back of activity from shippers and buyers. On the day, the plainer Limousin bulls sold from €2.20/kg, while the better quality animals made €2.40-3.05/kg.

In the cull cow department, Friesian cows sold for €100-150 over, while the continental types made €200-850 over. In-calf cows sold from €1,200 up to €1,650 on the day.

Balla Mart

A great trade was reported at Balla Mart’s weekly cattle sale on Saturday last, but numbers are said to be dropping on a week-to-week basis.

Looking at bullock returns first, lots weighing 300-400kg sold for an average price of €2.74/kg; the best of these was a 365kg Charolais steer, which sold for €1,116 or €3.18/kg.

In addition, bullocks weighing 400-500kg sold to an average price of €3.02/kg and the heavier lots on offer (>500kg) averaged €2.14/kg.