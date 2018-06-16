Pics and prices: Angus calves dominate Cahir trading

Cahir Mart’s weekly cattle and sheep sale took place on Wednesday last (June 13) and Angus calves dominated the trading in the calf ring.

Farmers, dealers and exporters were all in attendance on the day to keep a floor under the trade. Light, Angus bulls suitable for export were in demand and achieved prices of €100-150/head. Meanwhile, hardier Hereford and Angus bull calves sold up to a top call of €290.

Trading in the main ring commenced at 11:30am and a number of Friesian cows were on offer. Commenting on the trade, Jonathan O’Sullivan said: “Suckler cows met a good, strong trade on the day and all cow prices are running ahead of last year.

“However, a level of uncertainty has entered the fat cow market over recent weeks; but store cows remain in strong demand from farmers,” the mart manager added.