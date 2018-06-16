Loader sales are climbing; see where new machines are going

Registrations of new wheeled loaders have seen a strengthening level of activity during 2018.

That’s according to the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

Its data shows that 74 (new) units were registered during the January-to-May period of this year (in the Republic of Ireland). That compares with a figure of 85 units for the entirety of 2017.

The three counties with the highest level of registrations of such machines were Cork (13 units), Kilkenny (12 units) and Tipperary (10 units).

The FTMTA’s Gary Ryan explained: “The strong agricultural economy in these counties, and the fact that over half of all registrations took place in May, surely gives a pointer as to what activity these machines were destined for.”

The figures also show that telehandler (telescopic handler) registrations have enjoyed a strong recovery in recent years. Slightly over 300 units were registered in each of 2017 and 2016.

The final outcome for 2018 looks likely to be even higher. 203 units have already been registered during the first five months of this year. That’s a 22% increase on the same period of 2017.

While many of these machines are no doubt engaged in construction activity, there is a clear increase in their prevalence in Irish farming too.

Tractor numbers

The FTMTA also compiles data on (new) tractor registrations.

Figures show that a total of 1,031 new tractors were registered during the January-to-May period of 2018. This is 6% down on the same period of last year.

The trend towards higher-horsepower tractors continues. Almost 90% of new (registered) tractors had more than 100hp. 56% had more than 120hp.