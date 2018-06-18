Wine, Women and Wellies – descend on Claregalway

Following last year’s event, West Women in Farming Ireland (WWFI) will play host to ‘Wine; Women; and Wellies’ on Saturday, June, 23.

The event aims to celebrate the “continued success” of WWFI and will return to the Arches Hotel, Claregalway, Co. Galway.

The evening, for the group’s all-female members, will begin at 7:00pm with meditation; followed by a buffet meal; the launch of WWFI’s new clothing line and conversation among members.

In 2017, women involved in farming; agri-business; journalism; veterinary; education; research; and industry from across Ireland, gathered to attend the previous such informal social outing.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming event, newly-appointed chairperson of the voluntary organisation and full-time dairy, beef and suckler farmer Mona O’Donoghue-Concannon said:

WWFI has decided to organise this event for all like-minded women in agriculture to meet and have some time away from the farm, as it is the busy season.

Gaining recognition

Mona stressed that her mission as chair of the organisation for the 2018/2019 term is to grow the group’s membership by reaching out to the most vulnerable parties in rural towns, including women who farm daily that “do not receive the recognition they deserve”.

“Our message this year is to work shoulder to shoulder with our male counterparts.”