Pics and prices: Sharp trade for quality lots at Ballinrobe Mart

A large crowd of farmers gathered around the ring at Ballinrobe Mart on Wednesday, June 13. The trade was brisk from start to finish, as farmers competed with one another for stock.

The mart manager Tom Jordan explained that numbers were back on the previous week’s sale due to a combination of factors.

He said: “We had smaller numbers on the back of the recent fine weather and, generally speaking, sales at this time of the year are small by nature.

“Dry cows are still a good trade and this was evident with the high clearance rate we achieved; cows weighing north of 700kg are the best trade, while cows in the 500-600kg bracket are not as dear.”

Continuing, he said: “Store-type cattle are still in demand as finishers are replacing animals recently slaughtered in the factories.”

Some 146 animals were on offer and a good clearance rate was achieved.

Heifers

65 heifers went under the hammer at the Mayo-based venue. Quality lots were snapped up, while plainer, lighter types proved a more difficult trade.

Weanling bulls

On the day, 16 weanling bulls and four stock bulls were on offer. The heavier weanling lots proved popular among buyers; the stocks bulls traded for €860-1,300/head.

Bullocks

Some 23 bullocks passed through the ring on the day. Again, quality lots were in demand, while plainer animals – particularly lots with dairy influence – met a more difficult trade.

Cows

Furthermore, 29 dry cows and 13 springers also went under the hammer. The top price in the dry cow category went to a Charolais cow weighing 790kg; she sold for €1,675 or €2.12/kg.

Moreover, a Limousin cow and her Stabiliser bull calf made €1,675 (pictured below).