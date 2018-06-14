It has come to light that the Bulgarian government has spared ‘Penka’ – an in-calf cow which “illegally” crossed the EU border into Serbia without the proper clearance from the authorities – after an international outcry.

Last month Penka the cow escaped from her farm in Bulgaria and into the neighboring country of Serbia – leaving the European Union without the necessary documentation.

AgriLand brought you news of this at the start of the month when Commissioner for Agriculturer and Rural Affairs Phil Hogan fielded questions on the matter in Brussels recently.

While the cow was returned to her owner after two weeks, according to EU guidelines animals must have documents certifying their health before crossing the border – so Bulgarian authorities ordered her to be put down, according to international news agency Reuters.

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency agreed to review her case, and recently gave her a clean bill of health – and a halt on the hangman’s noose, according to Reuters.

“It is expected the animal will be allowed back to her former home in the village of Mazarachevo by the end of the week,” the agency allegedly said in a statement.

An online petition to “Save Penka the cow” reportedly garnered over 30,000 signatures before Penka received her all-clear.

British MEP John Flack wrote to Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and European Parliament President Antonio Tajani in an attempt to save the animal, Reuters added.