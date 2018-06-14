New energy and transport targets have been set by the European Union for renewable energy sources, according to reports from Europe.

A new renewable energy target of 32% by 2030 has been set for EU member states, following overnight discussions in Strasbourg between negotiators from the Commission, the European Parliament and the Council.

An upwards revision clause by 2023 has been included in this, according to the European Commission.

The agreement, which was reached at 4:00am, will also require member states to aim for a target of 14% renewable energy in the transport sector.

Incentives for electric vehicles and advanced biofuels have been included in the agreement reached.

MEP for Ireland South, Sean Kelly, has contended that a clear message is being sent to industry and businesses, when speaking to European Parliament Radio.

He said: “The package is very complicated; it’s very comprehensive; but I think it will work well because, straight away now, it will send a signal to industry.

To, for instance car manufacturers, this is the way things are going; to all sorts of businesses, that we really have to watch our carbon footprint, and there are going to be targets set so we’ve got to change.”

Making the announcement today, Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Canete said: “This new ambition will help us meet our Paris Agreement goals and will translate into more jobs, lower energy bills for consumers and less energy imports. I am particularly pleased with the new European target of 32%.

“The binding nature of the target will also provide additional certainty to the investors.