Thousands left without power following Storm Hector
It is estimated that up to 35,000 farms, homes and business were left without power this morning, as Storm Hector caused disruptions in numerous locations across the country.
Gusts of up to 125kph were expected in certain areas. The majority of outages have been been caused by falling trees damaging overhead power lines.
The west and north-west of the country was worst affected by the storm.
Customers are advised to consult powercheck.ie to find the latest information on all major faults.
The public have also been warned not to approach or touch any damaged lines that they come across and to report the fault immediately by calling: 1850-372999.
Yesterday (Wednesday, June 13), both a Status Orange and a Status Yellow wind warning were put in place by Met Eireann for specific counties.
These warnings have been valid since 9:00pm last night and are scheduled to expire at 10:00am this morning.
According to the Irish meteorological office explained that conditions would remain stormy early in this morning in the coastal counties of Connacht and Ulster.
It is set to be very windy elsewhere also.
These winds are expected to ease later this morning. Sunny spells and scattered showers are likely today, with temperatures set to vary between 15º to 19º.