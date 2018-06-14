It is estimated that up to 35,000 farms, homes and business were left without power this morning, as Storm Hector caused disruptions in numerous locations across the country.

Gusts of up to 125kph were expected in certain areas. The majority of outages have been been caused by falling trees damaging overhead power lines.

The west and north-west of the country was worst affected by the storm.

ESB’s teams are currently working to restore power to customers hit by Storm Hector. It is hoped that most areas will be back to normal by this afternoon, with ESB pledging that power will be restored everywhere by this evening.

Customers are advised to consult powercheck.ie to find the latest information on all major faults.

The public have also been warned not to approach or touch any damaged lines that they come across and to report the fault immediately by calling: 1850-372999.

Yesterday (Wednesday, June 13), both a Status Orange and a Status Yellow wind warning were put in place by Met Eireann for specific counties.

These warnings have been valid since 9:00pm last night and are scheduled to expire at 10:00am this morning.

According to the Irish meteorological office explained that conditions would remain stormy early in this morning in the coastal counties of Connacht and Ulster.

It is set to be very windy elsewhere also.