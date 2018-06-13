Met Eireann has extended its wind warning in place for this evening (Wednesday, June 13) to cover an additional seven counties as Storm Hector approaches.

While the Status Orange weather warning remains in place for four counties – counties Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal – the Status Yellow warning has been extended to cover 13 counties, across the entire northern half of the country.

The Status Yellow warning will now apply to counties Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare and Kerry.

Issued at 4:00pm this evening, the updated warning will be valid from 9:00pm tonight through to 10:00am tomorrow morning.

In Status Orange counties, this evening and tonight – and for a time tomorrow morning – south to south-west winds veering westerly, associated with Storm Hector, will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80kph with gusts of 110 to 125kph.

Winds will be strongest in coastal areas. High spring tides are likely to coincide with the strongest winds leading to a risk of coastal flooding and wave overtopping.

Meanwhile, in Status Yellow warning regions, the same winds associated with Storm Hector will reach mean speeds of 55 to 65kph – with gusts of 90 to 110kph.