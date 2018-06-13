Wind warning upgraded to Status Orange
A wind warning issued yesterday by Met Eireann has been upgraded to Status Orange for some parts of the country this morning (Wednesday, June 13).
Counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo are set to be affected by the Status Orange warning, which is scheduled to come into play at 9:00pm tonight.
The warning will remain valid until 10:00am tomorrow morning (Thursday, June 14).
Between later this evening and tomorrow morning, south to south-west winds veering westerly – associated with Storm Hector – will reach mean speeds of 65kph to 80kph.
Meanwhile, the Irish meteorological office has also updated a Status Yellow wind warning – which was first issued yesterday – in the last few hours.
Counties Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare and Kerry will be covered by this warning. The warning will be valid for the same 13-hour period as the Status Orange warning.
Similarly, south to south-west winds veering westerly – associated with Storm Hector – will reach mean speeds of 55kph to 65kph.
Gusts will likely reach somewhere between 90kph and 110kph.
Forecast
Outbreaks of rain expected in western areas this morning will gradually spread to the rest of the country during the day, Met Eireann warned.
The rain will be more persistent in Atlantic coastal counties by evening, with temperatures varying between 15º and 19º, it added.
Both this evening and tonight is set to be wet and windy. The winds will become very strong later in the night as they change direction to westerly, with the rain turning more to showers. Temperatures are forecast to drop to between 10º to 13º.