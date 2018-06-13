Bord Bia is set to begin an 11-week advertising campaign from next Monday (June 18) to promote new season Irish lamb carrying the ‘Quality Assurance’ (Q) mark.

According to Bord Bia, Irish farmers in the Bord Bia Quality Assurance scheme play a key role in the success of the ‘Q’ mark. This is reportedly one of the key drivers for shoppers in choosing a product.

TV Promotion

The new TV campaign focuses on the versatility of three specific cuts (stir fry, cutlets and a leg of lamb) as well as the various social occasions from a quick and easy mid-week meal, to the summer barbecue and special family occasions.

The TV campaign will be supported by social media activities on digital channels including Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.

Imagery and video content will showcase a range of meal options with lamb.

Search activity will direct online traffic to the lamb content on the Bord Bia website and Youtube channel.

Advertisement

IFA reaction

Sean Dennehy – Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) national sheep chairman – said that the 2018 Bord Bia lamb promotion campaign should provide a “major boost” to lamb sales throughout the summer and autumn months.

He outlined that all of the supermarkets have moved over to new season lamb and retail promotions have commenced.

Dennehy added that the IFA has recently met with the Bord Bia sheep meat team to discuss the detail of the 2018 campaign. He said Bord Bia’s TV ad for the lamb campaign is geared at getting the entire family eating more lamb.