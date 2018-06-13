Irish firm scoops 10 accolades at prestigious international food awards
A total of 10 Superior Taste Awards were presented to Irish-headquartered ABP Food Group at the recent 2018 International Taste and Quality Institute (ITQI) Awards.
The Brussels-based institute had 135 judges at the awards – selected from leading European culinary and sommeliers associations.
Five ABP products received three golden star awards, receiving 90% of the marks from the judging panel.
The success is on the back of the 2017 ITQI event, when ABP received four Superior Taste Awards, according to the firm.
Dave O’Connell, ABP’s director of sales for Ireland and Europe, said: “ABP is extremely proud to have won ten awards from this prestigious body and it builds on our quadruple success from last year.
“This considerable endorsement for a number of our beef products is a direct result of our Ultra Tender Process, which has led to ABP beef being enjoyed in over 200 Michelin starred restaurants worldwide.”
The ITQI
The International Taste & Quality Institute (ITQI) is based in Brussels, is apparently a leading global organisation dedicated to certifying the taste of food and drink products, according to the institute.
These include: the Maitres Cuisiniers de France; Academy of Culinary Arts; Hellenic Chefs’ Association; Academie Culinaire de France; Verband der Köche Deutschlands; Federacion de Asociaciones de Cocineros de Espana; Federerazione dei Cuochi Italiana; Arets Kock of Sweden; Euro-Toques; Gilde Van Nedrlandse Meesterkoks; Associacao de Cozinheiros Profisionais de Portugal; Craft Guild of Chefs; Turkish Cooks Association; World Master Chefs Society (WMCS); and the Association de la Sommellerie Internationale (ASI).