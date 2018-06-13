Ornua PPI sees summer boost for May

Ornua has revealed a boost to its Purchase Price Index (PPI) for May, with a 5-point rise offered compared to last month.

The Ornua Purchase Price Index for May is 105.4, which according to the Irish dairy exporter, works out at 31.4c/L, VAT inclusive, based on Ornua’s product purchase mix and assumed costs of 6.5c/L.

This is up from 100.4 in April – which reflects stronger returns in the month for butter and powders.

Early may milk prices

Meanwhile, both Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies have announced their milk prices for the month of May.

Glanbia has held its base price, but reduced its support payment compared to the previous month.

Glanbia will pay its member milk suppliers 30c/L including VAT for May manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This is a reduction of 1c/L on the April price of 31c/L.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will maintain its base milk price for May at 29c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein, along with a support payment to members of 1c/L including VAT for May manufacturing milk; this is down from 2c/L in the previous month.

Lakeland Dairies has announced that it has maintained its milk price, holding the base milk price at 31.78c/L including VAT for May milk supplies.

The bad weather support payment of 1.5c/L from the April price has been withdrawn, however.

Suppliers in Northern Ireland, meanwhile, will receive 26.5p/L for May milk.