Glanbia announces milk price for May

Glanbia has become the latest processor to announce its milk price for the month of May, revealing a held base price but reduced support on last month.

Glanbia will pay its member milk suppliers 30c/L including VAT for May manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This is a reduction of 1c/L on the April price of 31c/L.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will maintain its base milk price for May at 29c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

In addition, Glanbia Co-op will make a support payment to members of 1c/L including VAT, for May manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. This is down from 2c/L last month.

The Glanbia Ireland base price and the co-op support payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers, according to the processor.

Martin Keane, Glanbia chairman, said: “There has been a welcome recovery in dairy market sentiment, driven mainly by adverse weather impacts on EU and US milk supply. The board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis.”

Payments

Meanwhile, Glanbia has completed a number of previously announced payments to members and suppliers in order to help address cash flow challenges caused by the difficult spring:

Glanbia Co-op has completed the transfer of approximately €10 million in Share Interest to all members. This payment of 26 cent per share was worth over €1,000, on average, to milk supplying shareholders.

Glanbia Ireland has completed the payment of feed bonuses to participants in the Glanbia Milk & Feed Loyalty Scheme.

This five-year scheme, which commenced on January 1, 2018, pays a Loyalty Bonus of €30 per tonne on all dairy feed purchased by participants. For the year to the end of April, this was worth an average of €1,500 to scheme participants.

Advertisement

Glanbia made a support payment of €50 per tonne on all qualifying feeds purchased in April. This resulted in approximately €2.5 million being credited to members in their trading accounts.

New Glanbia chairman announced

Meanwhile, at the start of the month, it was revealed that Martin Keane has been appointed to succeed Henry Corbally as the group chairman of Glanbia, the global nutrition group, with immediate effect.

Prior to this appointment, Keane – who has served a total of 11 years on the board – held the role of vice-chairman of Glanbia plc since 2010.

He is a director of Ornua Co-operative Ltd and the president of the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS).

As well as this, Patrick Murphy has been appointed to the position of vice-chairman in place of Keane – while John Murphy will continue as a vice-chairman, an announcement from Glanbia explained.

Murphy was appointed to the board in May 2011 and is also a director of Farmer Business Developments plc.

Speaking about his new appointment, Keane said: “I am very pleased to be appointed to serve as group chairman of Glanbia.

I will continue to build on the work of all those who have had the vision to make Glanbia the global nutrition group it is today and to help steer the business through its next phase of growth and development.

“I look forward to working with the board, the executive team and employees to ensure that the organisation continues to deliver on our strategic ambitions for all our shareholders and stakeholders.