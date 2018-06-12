Spring lamb quotes steady after difficult fortnight

The spring lamb trade has steadied somewhat after a difficult fortnight for trading. Over a 14-day period, factory buyers moved to cut spring lamb quotes by a massive 80-100c/kg.

However, the trade has steadied somewhat over recent days and most plants are currently quoting 590-600c/kg (excluding Quality Assurance (QA) bonuses) to secure supplies.

Although factories are quoting 590-600c/kg, deals are being struck at higher prices. Where farmers are members of producer groups and avail of QA bonuses, the returns generated sit closer to the 620-630c/kg mark.

Meanwhile, hogget numbers have fallen rapidly over recent weeks and procurement managers are currently offering 480-490c/kg (again excluding QA bonuses) to secure such supplies. Ewe quotes also remain largely unchanged at 280-290c/kg.

Supplies

Some 53,608 sheep were slaughtered in Department of Agriculture approved sheepmeat export plants during the week ending June 3 – a climb of 545 head or 1%.

Throughput increases were witnessed in the spring lamb and cast (ewe and ram) categories, while hogget numbers declined by 6,555 head or 40.3% on the week previous.