‘Bring a bit of country to town’ – Clonakilty Agricultural Show highlights

Clonakilty Agricultural Show made its 103rd annual appearance on Sunday, June 10.

The event took place at the Clonakilty Agricultural Showgrounds and was blessed with a great spell of weather.

The show carries a theme every year; this year’s theme was ‘bring a bit of country to town’.

Show secretary Donal McCarthy spoke to AgriLand and explained: “Crowds were up significantly on last year.”

Live music was provided on the day by ‘On The Market’ singer Paul Kelly and Micheal O’Brien.

A jiving competition took place; it was won by Laura Dunlea and Patrick O’Flynn.

A major focus was placed on farm safety, with Peter Gohery from Galway and George Graham from Wexford speaking on the issue.

Advertisement

The farm saftey talks were aimed towards “people who wouldn’t normally go to a focus event”. They were apparently “well received by all at the show”; the aim was to drive the farm safety message home.

Mitchelstown Weightlifting Club laid on an exhibition of “strength” at the event.

A motorbike stunt-jumping escapade also featured; experts from Northern Ireland were front and centre.

The event was stewarded with the help of the local athletic club, as well as a rally club and other volunteers.