8 dairy farms; 4 countries; 5 days: Alltech Euro Tour 2018

Multinational animal health giant Alltech has called on Irish dairy farmers to join in a tour it is organising across four European countries later in the year.

This November, a group of more than 130 farmers from across Europe will join Alltech for its second annual Alltech Euro Tour.

Taking place from November 26 to November 30, the group will tour dairy farms in four different countries – Italy, France, Belgium and Ireland – over five days.

According to the firm, farmers will be given a chance to step onto high-performing farms to see how different approaches and innovations are driving profitability in each country.

“Taking a step away from your own farm for a few days to see what other farmers in other countries are doing can be a hugely valuable experience,” explained Cathal McCormack, Alltech Ireland country manager.

“The Alltech Euro Tour provides farmers with a chance to meet other like-minded producers to discuss, learn and share ideas that could be relevant to their own farms. The focus of this year’s tour will be on ways to sustain profitable dairy production.”

The tour

Beginning in Bologna, Italy, with a welcome reception on Monday, the group will travel by chartered plane and will finish at Alltech’s European Bioscience Centre in Dunboyne, Ireland, on the following Friday.

In addition to visiting two farms in each country, attendees will “have a chance to unwind in a relaxed atmosphere and enjoy a host of social, cultural and sightseeing delights along the way”, Alltech claims.

Previous participant John Crowley, a dairy farmer from Co. Kilkenny, said: “You learn an awful lot from meeting other farmers.

You pick up ideas that you can bring home – some you might put into practice, some you might not.

Limited seating is available and spaces are being allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the firm.