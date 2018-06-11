Auction report: Deere 5020 pulls the punters; what did it make?

A major auction was hosted by Clarke & Simpson (May 26) in Suffolk (England).

A huge haul of lots was up for grabs, including combines, tractors, plant machinery and implements.

The haul of equipment also included wheels/tyres and spares.

Major ‘on-site’ machinery dispersal sales come up just a handful of times in any given year here in Ireland; they are a more regular occurrence in the UK – thanks to the availability of a bigger pool of equipment.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he sampled the atmosphere, captured these pictures and jotted down the key prices.

This report focuses on the vintage/classic tractors offered on the day.

Please note that all of the prices referenced in the captions below are in pounds sterling.

A buyer’s premium must be added to each hammer price; it’s explained below: Lots up to £200 – 10% plus VAT;

Lots from £201 to £1,000 – 5% plus VAT;

Lots from £1,001 – 3% plus VAT up to a maximum of £2,000 plus VAT per lot.

VAT (on the sale/hammer price) must be added in some cases. See each individual caption for more information.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.