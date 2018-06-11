Criminals target farm machinery business in Mayo
Gardai are investigating the burglary of an agricultural company in Co. Mayo, which occurred in the early hours of last Saturday morning (June 9), a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana has confirmed.
Occurring between 12:30am and 9:30am, a sum of cash was taken from the premises – which is in the Garhawnagh part of the county.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, the spokesperson added.
The business in question – Keane’s Farm Machinery – has issued an appeal for information on the incident on social media and has shared CCTV images of the break-in, showing a masked criminal in the act.
Anyone who may have information on the break-in can contact Castlebar Garda Station at: 094-9038200.
Tractor fraud cons farmer out of €5,000
A farmer in Co. Longford was recently conned out of €5,000 as he was trying to purchase a tractor from a UK trading site, according to Shannonside FM.
It is understood that members of An Garda Siochana are investigating the incident.
The crime prevention officer in the Roscommon-Longford Garda division, Sgt. Paul McDermott, highlighted the incident on Shannonside FM; he also warned people to be cautious when buying goods online and transferring money,
Speaking to the regional radio station, he said: “A Co. Longford man was recently defrauded of €5,000 when attempting to purchase a tractor online from a trading site in the UK.
After agreeing a price online with the owner, he lodged a €5,000 deposit in a foreign bank account – with the balance due on delivery.
“The tractor never arrived and the seller now cannot be located,” he said.
He advised people not to wire or lodge money to an unknown person’s account before they actually see the goods being purchased.