Wrap It Pink campaign kicks off for the 2018 silage season

Almost €50,000 has been raised over the last three years from the Wrap It Pink campaign – and pink bales during the silage season are now a constant reminder to people in rural Ireland to get screened, according to the initiative’s organisers.

The campain – which raises money for breast cancer services and research through the sale of pink silage plastic – is set to kick off for a fourth successive year, following a launch on May 31.

Commenting on the campaign, head of retail at Dairygold John O’Carroll said: “We’re proud to be ‘Pink Partners’ of the Irish Cancer Society and look forward to another successful Wrap It Pink campaign this summer.

The campaign is about raising awareness of breast cancer across rural Ireland, as well as raising much-needed funds for vital breast cancer research and support services across the country – the support to date from farmers nationwide has been incredible.

The organisers of the campaign have previously stated that breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in females in Ireland.

Advertisement

However, thanks to the support received from initiatives such as this, the number of breast cancer survivors is increasing – with 85% of those with a breast cancer diagnosis now living for five years and beyond.