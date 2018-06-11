Auction report: From a tracked Lexion to a compact runabout

A major auction was hosted by Clarke & Simpson (May 26) in Suffolk (England).

A huge haul of lots was up for grabs, including combines, tractors, plant machinery and implements.

The haul of equipment also included wheels/tyres and spares.

Major ‘on-site’ machinery dispersal sales come up just a handful of times in any given year here in Ireland; they are a more regular occurrence in the UK – thanks to the availability of a bigger pool of equipment.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he sampled the atmosphere, captured these pictures and jotted down the key prices.

This report focuses on the modern (and reasonably modern) tractors offered on the day.

Please note that all of the prices referenced in the captions below are in pounds sterling.

A buyer’s premium must be added to each hammer price; it’s explained below: Lots up to £200 – 10% plus VAT;

Lots from £201 to £1,000 – 5% plus VAT;

Lots from £1,001 – 3% plus VAT up to a maximum of £2,000 plus VAT per lot.

VAT (on the sale/hammer price) must be added in some cases. See each individual caption for more information.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.