Status Yellow wind warning issued for 9 counties

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for nine counties in the north and west of the country today (Tuesday, June 12), with gusts up to 110kph expected.

The warning has been put in place for counties: Clare; Galway; Roscommon; Mayo; Sligo; Leitrim; Donegal; Cavan; and Monaghan.

Issued this morning at 10:00am, the warning will be valid from tomorrow evening at 8:00pm through to Thursday morning at 10:00am.

According to Met Eireann, on Wednesday evening and night and for a time on Thursday morning, south to south-west winds, veering westerly, will reach mean speeds of 55 to 65kph with gusts of 90 to 110kph.

Winds will be strongest in coastal areas.

In the meantime, apart from one or two isolated light showers, this afternoon and evening will dry with a mix of cloudy periods and sunny spells, according to the national meteorological office.

Highest temperatures will hit 15° to 20°, while it will be coolest in the north and warmest in the south – with mostly light northerly breezes.

Tonight will be dry with some clear spells, though cloud will increase in the west overnight. Lowest temperatures will drop to 7° to 11°.

Tomorrow will start off dry with some bright or sunny spells in the east and south-east.

Rain will develop in the west and north-west in the late morning and will spread across the country through the afternoon and evening with southerly winds increasing in force from ‘fresh’ to strong and gusty.