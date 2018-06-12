Cattle marts: Silage takes farmers away from the ringside

The country basked in glorious weather last week and many farmers used it as an opportunity to save silage. However, the resulting field work saw cattle numbers fall in marts across the country.

Despite this, the trade remained strong and that was greatly helped by demand from exporters and factory agents. In addition, grass growth has remained strong on many farms throughout the country – especially those which experienced rain last week – and grass buyers have also been active at the ringside.

Kilkenny Mart

A smaller entry of 600 cattle was recorded at Kilkenny Mart, Cillin Hill, on Thursday last and the mart’s George Candler put this down to farmers being very busy with silage making.

Beef and forward bullocks and heifers met an excellent trade, he noted, and quality continentals met a sharp trade. However, like previous weeks, the most difficult animals to sell were animals (<350kg) which originated from the dairy herd.

Beef steers (+600kg) sold for €2.00-2.56/kg, while the forward stores (500-600kg) sold for €1.80-2.80/kg. A selection of store cattle was also on offer and prices of €1.70-2.90/kg were realised for lots weighing 400-500kg and the lighter lots (<400kg) sold for €1.80-3.26/kg or €510-1,190/head.

Sample steer prices: Charolais: 775kg – €1,845 or €2.38/kg;

Angus: 750kg – €1,710 or €2.28/kg;

Limousin: 530kg – €1,490 or €2.81/kg;

Charolais: 495kg – €1,390 or €2.81/kg;

Limousin: 455kg – €1,300 or €2.86/kg;

Angus: 370kg – €870 or €2.35/kg.

Meanwhile, beef heifers sold for €2.20-2.50/kg or €1,250-1,610; the forward store lots made €2.00-2.40/kg and the lighter store heifers sold for €1.80-2.80/kg or €500-940/head.