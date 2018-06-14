Holstein UK members elected their new president last night – the newcomer will take over from Co. Antrim farmer David Perry.

The society also took the opportunity to elect several new members to the board and offer a farewell to retiring representatives at its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

New president elected

Retiring president, Co. Antrim farmer David Perry stood down and welcomed new president, Peter Waring to the society.

Waring, a Yorkshire Holstein Club member, runs the Winton Holstein Herd at Cherry Burton, east Yorkshire.

The 160-cow herd is home to some of the best cow families, with breeding concentrated on high type genomic sires with good health traits. You’ll find Dempsey, Unix and Secretariat in his AI flask.

As the newly appointed president, Peter will have the privilege of representing the society across the country, travelling to meet breeding and competitive members, support the multitude of events, competitions and shows and will continue to drive a successful and sustainable Holstein organisation.

Andrew Birkle was voted in for his second term as Holstein UK chairman. Based at Dungehill Farm in Wymeswold, Leicestershire, Birkle and his family focus on breeding practical, hard-working Holstein dairy cattle, that perform well in a commercial, meticulously managed environment, with type the main breeding emphasis.

Birkle said he looks forward to his forthcoming term as Chairman and working alongside the new Board members.

Retiring from the Holstein UK Board

Andrew Dutton and John Cousar stood down as trustees and the society welcomed David Yates and Stephen Hill to the board.

Andrew Dutton, retiring Trustee and past chairman, said: “I would like to thank Holstein UK members for their continued enthusiasm, commitment and support of the society.”

John Cousar added: “We have immensely enjoyed our involvement in Holstein UK and wish the new board members every success in their appointments.”

New board appointments

David Yates – Scotland region: Yates farms the Meiklefirth Holstein herd at Meikle Firthhead Farm, Castle Douglas, Kirkcudbrightshire, Scotland.

Stephen Hill – North Midlands region: Hill heads up the Hydaways Holstein herd at Acacia Grove Farm near Tamworth, Staffordshire, England.

Re-elected board member

David Jones – West Midlands region trustee: Jones has served his first term on the Holstein UK board and runs the Wiltor Holstein Herd, farmed at Wiltor Lodge near Wilcrick in Gwent.