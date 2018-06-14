Well-known machinery firm Keenan is set to host an open day on Wednesday, June 20, from 12:00pm until 8:00pm.

The event will take place at Keenan’s production facility in Clonygoose, Borris, Co. Carlow.

There will be an “exclusive” sale of new and used mixer wagons on the day.

Visitors to the event will have the opportunity meet representatives from companies such as: Moocall; Herdwatch; Grasstec; Maizetech; and Samco.

Dairy and beef

The event will play host to a beef and dairy seminar, with industry specialists speaking – as well as the Alltech Ireland team, who will focus on “nutritional solutions for improved on-farm results and better return on investment”.

The dairy seminar will feature Cathal Bohane, head of InTouch nutrition, and Eddie Phelan, Alltech’s regional manager for the south-west of Ireland. They will give presentations on maximising forage options on-farm – during the winter-feeding period.

Getting your animals on the grid at a younger age will be the main theme of the beef seminar; both Richard Dudgeon – Alltech’s regional manager for Northern Ireland – and Gerry Giggins – an animal nutritionist – will cover this topic.

Complimentary refreshments will be available on the day.