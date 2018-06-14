‘Efficiency’ the theme of upcoming Keenan open day
Well-known machinery firm Keenan is set to host an open day on Wednesday, June 20, from 12:00pm until 8:00pm.
The event will take place at Keenan’s production facility in Clonygoose, Borris, Co. Carlow.
Visitors to the event will have the opportunity meet representatives from companies such as: Moocall; Herdwatch; Grasstec; Maizetech; and Samco.
Dairy and beef
The event will play host to a beef and dairy seminar, with industry specialists speaking – as well as the Alltech Ireland team, who will focus on “nutritional solutions for improved on-farm results and better return on investment”.
The dairy seminar will feature Cathal Bohane, head of InTouch nutrition, and Eddie Phelan, Alltech’s regional manager for the south-west of Ireland. They will give presentations on maximising forage options on-farm – during the winter-feeding period.
Getting your animals on the grid at a younger age will be the main theme of the beef seminar; both Richard Dudgeon – Alltech’s regional manager for Northern Ireland – and Gerry Giggins – an animal nutritionist – will cover this topic.
Complimentary refreshments will be available on the day.
No pre-booking is required for this event and anyone looking for more information can visit Keenan’s website.