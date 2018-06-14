It has been confirmed that in excess of 600 milk suppliers have locked into Kerry’s inaugural Forward Price Scheme, which opened for applications earlier this week.

A spokesperson for Kerry Group confirmed to AgriLand that a total of 634 milk suppliers committed to the scheme.

The initiative received a “soft launch”, as members had to be registered online to participate. Those interested in applying were given a 23-hour window to submit their applications.

The initial introduction of the scheme was described as a “phenomenal success” by the spokesperson, adding that the response from suppliers was “well above expectations” for the first offer.

The scheme was “welcomed widely” by suppliers once it was formally confirmed that a contract price of 33c/L – including VAT – was on offer for supplies (with solids of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat) entered into the scheme.

Suppliers who applied to the scheme were given the option to secure between 1% and 10% of their annual milk volume into the Forward Price Scheme, as part of a 12-month contract.

It is believed that many of those who applied opted to go for the highest proportion available.

AgriLand understands that Kerry intends to make a number of offers to suppliers to enter the scheme in any given year.