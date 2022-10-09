Irish cattle exporters have expressed confidence on consignments of Irish weanling bulls being exported to Turkey before the end of the year, a number of sources have confirmed to Agriland.

Contracts for Irish cattle have been received by Irish exporters from Turkish buyers and it is hoped at least 4,000 Irish cattle will be sold to the country before the end of the year.

According to a statement from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, (DAFM) Ireland has been on the approval list of EU Member States authorised by Turkey since 2016.

However, in November 2019, a number of Irish exporters confirmed to AgriLand that officials in Turkey stopped issuing new licences for the importation of live cattle into the country.

According to Bord Bia, cattle exports to Turkey fell by 20% in 2019 to 10,239 cattle following the suspension of import licenses due to “over-supply in the Turkish market”.

There were no Irish cattle exported to Turkey in 2021 and no Irish cattle have been exported to Turkey to date this year, however, exporters are confident Irish cattle will return to the Turkish market this year.

The cattle suitable for the Turkish market will be primarily bulls weighing under 400kgs with a continental-breed sire.

Advertisement

Update on Irish cattle exports to Israel

Earlier this year, there was much speculation that approval for cattle and sheep exports from Ireland to Israel was “imminent” .

A statement from DAFM on Friday, October 7, outlined: “Israel has indicated that it is prepared to add Ireland to its approved list of EU member States for access”, however, the statement continued: “The necessary certificate is still under negotiation and trade cannot commence until this is completed.”

Late last year, a group of Israeli veterinary inspectors visited Ireland to view cattle-exporting facilities and early this year, a number of what were described as “potentially major buyers of Irish cattle” visited Ireland to view the export facilities and livestock on offer.