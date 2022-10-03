This week’s factory quotes sees processors move to reduce prices across most types of cattle, with a specific tightening on cow price.

Factory agents and procurement staff have reported larger numbers of plain-type ‘parlour cows’ appearing at factory lairages for processing.

The general consensus among factory procurement staff is that while cow price has fallen, processors are willing to negotiate on price where bundles of heavy, well-finished cows are available, but are less interested where light cows under 270kg carcass weight scoring below a 2+ in flesh are in the equation.

Factory throughput remains high, with weekly kills remaining over 36,000 for the past four weeks up to the week ending September 26. Figures on factory throughput for last week will be available on Agriland later this week.

Prime cattle

Bullocks are being quoted at €4.65-4.70/kg on the grid this week, with the processors quoting the higher price sounding adamant that cattle will be bought at the lower price later in the week.

Heifers are being quoted at 5c/kg above bullock price with €4.70-4.75/kg on the grid available for ‘choice heifers’.

Breed and weight bonuses are available at some processors and farmers should inquire as to what bonuses are available at their chosen processor.

With a wet week forecast, processors appear confident that kill sheets will be filled with ease this week and, as always, farmers with cattle that are not factory fit should avoid the factory when selling short-fleshed stock.

Bulls

Looking at bull price this week and the number of finished bulls available is low, with just over 1,800 young bulls processed in the week ending September 25.

A flat price of €4.70/kg and €4.60/kg is on offer for under-24-month U and R-grade bulls respectively this week.

€4.40/kg and €4.50/kg is available, on the higher end of the scale, for P and O-grade bulls respectively.

Finally, under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.65/kg on the grid.