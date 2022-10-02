UK sheepmeat exports increased in July, but were on the low side when compared to the same period in 2021.

According to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), nearly 6,000t of sheepmeat were exported in July.

Breaking down the July data, the AHDB’s analyst, Hannah Clarke said: “Nearly 6,000t of fresh and frozen sheepmeat were shipped from the UK, which represented an increase of 11% from June, but down 4% versus July 2021.

“In value terms, July’s total sheepmeat shipments were up 6% year-on-year at £41.5 million.

“Month-on-month, volumes grew to France, Germany and Belgium, outweighing lower shipments to Ireland.

“However, when looking at the month’s 4% year-on-year drop in exports, the biggest contributor was from the 17% [-600t] drop in exports to France.

“The UK’s production of sheepmeat fell in July, a month marked by exceptional dryness and poor grass growth, likely affecting supplies available for export versus previous years,” Clarke continued.

“From January-July (inclusive), UK fresh and frozen sheepmeat exports totalled 41,600t, up 18% year-on-year.

“Shipments to the EU were up 23% at 39,100t, with growth to Ireland, France, Germany and Belgium. The total value of these exports reached £283.1 million, up 28% year-on-year.” Source: AHDB

UK sheepmeat imports

Unlike exports, more fresh and frozen sheepmeat continued to come into the UK in July than a year ago, but volumes slipped on the month prior.

According to Clarke, 5,500t of product were imported during July, down 15% from June.

“Shipments declined from New Zealand by 11% [510t], Ireland by 30% [280t], and Australia by 15% [90t],” she said.

“On an annual basis however, shipments were up 31%. Volumes from New Zealand were 9% [+1,000t] higher, and Irish volumes were significantly up (almost four times, but from a lower base than New Zealand].