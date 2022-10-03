Met Éireann has said that conditions will be unsettled again this week with spells of rain and some strong winds.

The national forecaster said that today (Monday, October 3) will be mostly cloudy and dry.

Rain in the west and northwest will become persistent at times, daytime temperatures will reach 15° to 18° in gusty southerly breezes.

The rain will extend across the country tonight and become heavier and more persistent.

It will be a humid night with temperatures lingering around 11° to 14°, south to southwest winds will decrease in strength.

The rain will clear during Tuesday morning, however, later in the day another band of persistent rain will arrive in the southwest and move northeastwards.

The southwesterly winds will continue to ease and temperatures range from 15° to 18°.

The rain will continue to move north on Tuesday night in light to moderate southwest breezes which will be fresher in the northwest of the country. Temperatures will fall back to between 7° and 11°.

There will be widespread rain on Wednesday morning, clearing to scattered showers and sunny spells as the day progresses.

Westerly winds will increase, gusty in some parts, in highest temperatures of 12° to 15°.

It will stay windy on Wednesday night with onshore gales in the northwest.

There will be widespread showers, some of which may be thundery. Overnight temperatures will stay around 8° to 11°.

Thursday will bring sunny spells and scattered showers. The west to southwest winds will gradually ease and top temperatures will be 13° to 17°.

The forecaster said that the further unsettled conditions this week will lead to a deterioration in all soils.

Well-drained ground across the country will reach saturation, while there is a risk of water logging in most moderate to poorly drained soil, apart from in the south and east.

Met Éireann has said that conditions will remain unsettled on Friday and into the weekend with further spells of rain and showers.

Temperatures are set to fall during Saturday and Sunday.