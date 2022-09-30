This weekend will see very mixed and unsettled weather, with wet and windy conditions predominating but some dry periods also.

There is currently a Status Yellow weather warning for rainfall in place in several counties in the west and northwest.

Met Éireann said that wet and windy weather will extend into this afternoon (Friday, September 30).

The weather warning currently applies to counties Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo; and will expire at 2:00p.m today.

In general around the country, it will be wet and windy this morning with widespread heavy rain and squally downpours, leading to a risk of spot flooding and dangerous road conditions.

Rain will clear eastwards by afternoon to sunny spells and showers. Highest temperatures will be 14° to 17° in strong and gusty southwesterly winds, which will veer westerly and easing with the clearing rain.

It will be breezy tonight with clear spells and widespread showers, some heavy, with thunder in Atlantic coastal counties. Lowest temperatures will be 9° to 11° in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.

Tomorrow (Saturday, October 1) will see a mix of sunshine and showers, some of which will be heavy. Highest temperatures will be 13° to 16° in fresh and gusty southwest to west winds.

Saturday night will be mostly dry with isolated showers in the north. It may turn cloudier on southern coasts with rain and drizzle there for a time. Lowest temperatures are expected to be 7° to 9° in moderate westerly breezes.

It will be mainly dry on Sunday (October 2) with sunny spells and isolated showers on northern coasts. Highest temperatures will be 13° to 16° in a light westerly breeze.

It will remain largely dry on Sunday night with clear spells. Lowest temperatures are expected to be 7° to 9° with light to moderate southerly breezes.

Monday (October 3) is expected to be mostly cloudy with rain and drizzle developing in the west in the afternoon. It will stay mainly dry for much of the day in the east. Highest temperatures will be 14° to 17° in freshening southerly winds.

Temperatures overnight on Monday night will be no lower than 11° to 14° as rain moves eastwards.

It will be wet and breezy on Tuesday (October 4) with rain turning heavy at times. It will be warmer than previous days, with highest temperatures of 16° to 19° in fresh and gusty southerly winds.