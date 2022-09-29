Pig, poultry and egg farmers that have been protesting outside Aldi and Lidl in Cavan town since 4:00a.m this morning (Thursday, September 29), have said that they will remain on site until next Monday or Tuesday if they don’t get what they need.

Farmers, egg producers and representatives from the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) began their protest early this morning, calling for an extra 2c per egg, 15c per chicken and 10c per kilo of pork supplied.

Speaking to Agriland on the picket line, the IFA’s regional chairman for Ulster and north Leinster Frank Brady said the discounters must make changes and the protesters won’t leave until they do.

“As farmers we are getting totally fed up of having no margin on what we produce. These supermarkets have to realise they can’t keep selling and keeping all the profits to themselves.

“There is a stand off now, but we have decided that we are staying. We’re here tonight, tomorrow and we will stay until we have written assurances that they’re going to give us the money.” Protesters gather outside Lidl in Cavan town. Photo: Agriland

Brady said that the most important thing is to be able to keep Irish eggs, chicken and pork on Irish tables, but doing so is becoming harder and harder with the supermarkets refusing to give primary producers a fair price.

The IFA blocked suppliers of other products such as bread, fruit and vegetables from delivering their produce to Aldi last night as part of the demonstration, meaning many of the shelves were empty today.

Brady said that those shelves will remain empty until the farmers and producers get what they need, and added that the same will be the case for Lidl tomorrow.

“We won’t be letting anything into Lidl tonight. There will be nothing on these shelves tomorrow in protest of the fact that they [both supermarkets] won’t come to meet us.”

Speaking to Agriland, Mattie Moore of the IFA’s pig committee said that Irish people want to be able to buy Irish produce, but that will not be an option for them anymore if farmers have to close their doors.

He also said that the farmers taking part are extremely frustrated that they have to sit outside supermarkets to be heard.

“I have animals to take care of tonight, I have a family to see but we need an income, so I have to be out here right now.”

He also said that pig farmers around the country have undoubtedly borrowed extensively to keep their farms going over the last six months, and asked how that money is ever meant to be repaid if there is no margin on pigmeat.