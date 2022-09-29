An independent TD has accused the government of “doing nothing at all” to help farmers with rising input costs, while claiming that Budget 2023 includes “hardly anything” other than a grant for slurry tanks.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae has said the government does not support farmers to help them tackle the cost of fertiliser, diesel and electricity, however, it is instead “jeopardising food security”.

The deputy was speaking after Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe unveiled Budget 2023 to the Dáil earlier this week (Tuesday, September 27).

Commenting on the minister’s announcement that there would be a time-limited scheme for accelerated capital allowance for the construction of modern slurry storage facilities, Deputy Healy-Rae said:

“There is hardly anything for farmers other than a grant for slurry tanks. Most farmers have already bought that kind of equipment. They have built slatted tanks which are as environmentally friendly as possible.”

Farmers can claim capital allowance on 50% of the construction costs of modern slurry storage facilities over a two-year period. It is planned that the scheme will be in place for three years from 2024.

Fuel excise reductions

However, the deputy said he was most disappointed that there is no answer as to how green diesel went from €0.90 up to €1.50 in one jump and in one week. He added that this is affecting farmers and people in the industry.

Budget 2023 includes an extension to the current excise reduction of 21c/L for petrol, 16c/L for diesel and 5.4c/L of marked gas oil (green diesel), along with the 9% VAT rate for electricity and gas, until February 28, 2023.

Advertisement

The independent TD has raised the question whether those current reductions will again increase after the February deadline.

“I have no problem in telling the ministers that a barrel of crude oil costs less today than it did four years ago. Look at the level of taxation. Is there any shame in the ministers at all?

“Just because they are supported by the Greens, they have let them do this to the people of Ireland, the people who elected them continuously over the years,” Deputy Healy-Rae said.

Energy crisis

In regard to the energy crisis, the deputy said electricity credits of €600 to every household, which will be paid in three installments with the first €200 being paid before Christmas, are “not enough”.

“The government said it will do whatever Europe does. Where is the energy regulator? Where is the minister in charge of the regulator?” he asked.

“We could all agree to paying more for electricity if it was true that it cost the companies that much more to generate the electricity. We now hear that their profits have tripled but, at the same time, people are being asked to pay.

“They are hurting the people and driving them into the ground. I know of one old woman who is afraid to boil the kettle now because she got such a bill,” the independent TD said.