A car driver had a lucky escape after being involved in a head-on collision with a tractor and trailer outside the Royal Air Force (RAF) base in Mildenhall, Suffolk in the UK.

Emergency services were called to the scene last Saturday (September 24), at 12:24p.m after reports of a collision between a tractor and trailer, and a car on the A1101.

It’s understood both drivers escaped the collision with minor injuries.

The collision was caught on a CCTV at the airfield. Image source: RAF Mildenhall

The footage shows the tractor veering across the road and colliding with a silver saloon car travelling in the opposite direction.

A 100th Air Refuelling Wing Public Affairs spokesperson said: “We can confirm that on September 24 at approximately 12:08p.m local standard time, a tractor collided with a car that was driven by an airman stationed at RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom.

“The member is okay and had no major injuries.

“After a medical review and care from the Airman’s leadership, the Airman returned to work on Monday, September 26.” Image source: RAF Mildenhall

Suffolk Police confirmed that they arrested an 18-year-old male on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs. He has since been released pending an investigation.

The road was closed for a number of hours while the two vehicles were recovered and a large diesel spill was cleaned up.