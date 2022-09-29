Kerry, the global taste and nutrition company, has launched a unique tool to raise awareness of food loss and waste, as it calls for collective action in tackling food security.

Kerry’s Food Waste Estimator was announced today (Thursday, September 29) to mark the UN International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste Reduction.

The company said that it allows consumers and manufacturers to quantify and understand the financial and environmental impact of reducing food waste either in the food chain or in the home.

Food waste awareness

With the UN estimating that one third of all food is wasted, Kerry has said that the combined effort of consumers and manufacturers to reduce food waste can have a significant impact on creating a more sustainable food ecosystem.

The company added that it will be critical in solving the increasing global challenge of food security.

Kerry’s new estimator is designed to inform users about the impact that reducing food waste can have on the planet.

It provides information on the number of additional people that could be fed, as well as the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) and water that would be saved by making simple changes to reduce food waste.

Too Good to Go, the world’s largest food saving app, provides useful food waste reduction tips for consumers within the estimator.

The estimator enables food manufacturers to determine the impact they can have in reducing global food waste by using shelf-life extension technology across their portfolios.

According to Kerry, research has shown that approximately 50% of consumer waste could be prevented via shelf-life extension technologies – a saving which would meaningfully reduce world hunger.

Bert de Vegt, global vice president for food protection and preservation at Kerry said: “Today is a reminder of the precarious global situation of food security.

“We all need to act, and as an industry, we must take immediate action in eradicating food waste within the food system through new technology and innovating together.

“While Kerry partners with manufacturers to extend the shelf-life of products, it is important to remember that individual actions at home can also have a big impact.

“If the world reversed the current trend of food loss and waste, we could protect enough resources to feed three times the amount of undernourished people on the planet today,” he added.

Food waste solutions from Kerry

Kerry has also said that it acknowledges shelf-life protection and extension to be the most actionable method in managing food waste both in the home and throughout the supply chains.

It has highlighted that it has pioneered breakthroughs in the highest food waste categories of bakery and meat.

These include: Patented plant-based curing agents and nitrite-free solutions for listeria inhibition; innovative vinegar-based solutions for clean taste in low pH bread applications; as well as solutions for process and heat treatment replacement in beverages.

Each year, Kerry said that it extends the shelf-life of over 34.5 billion loaves of bread and 43.5 billion servings of meat globally.

Kerry’s technologies aim to support the reduction of food waste through fermentation, vinegar-based ingredients, plant extracts and enzymes, alongside conventional organic acid-based preservatives like propionates and acetates.

Taking a holistic approach, the company also said that it supports manufacturers in creating a more circular flow of resources, repurposing products that would otherwise have ended up as waste.

An example of this would be spent coffee grounds being used for authentic coffee flavours and proteins being converted into biofertilizers through fermentation.