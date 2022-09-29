Around 17% of the world’s food is wasted at retail and consumer level, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

A further 14% of the global food supply is “lost” in food production systems between harvest and retail.

The department said that this food loss and waste accounts for 8-10% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, contributing to climate change and extreme weather events.

It also wastes resources such as land, water, energy and labour.

Today (Thursday, September 29), marks International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste which highlights the importance of the problem and possible solutions.

The 2030 United Nations (UN) sustainable development goals include a commitment to halving per-capita global food waste at the retail and consumer levels and reducing food losses along production and supply chains.

The department of agriculture said that reducing food loss and waste presents “an opportunity for immediate climate benefits”, along with improving the overall sustainability of our food systems.

The DAFM has supported food waste reduction projects under the Rural Innovation and Development Fund (RIDF).

Speaking on International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, said that tackling food waste can have huge benefits for the environment.

“It is something that we can all look at in our daily lives and improve upon, whether in business or in our household,” he said.

“If all of us take one small step to change our habits, and value the food that our farmers and fishers produce, we can all move forward in reducing the amount of food waste we produce.

“Today, take a moment to think about the food you waste in your business or in your home. This is an important step towards achieving the goals in our Climate Action Plan and in the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” the minister concluded.

The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) of the UN, has encouraged consumers to fight food waste through its “Do Good: Save Food” campaign.

Among the solutions to food waste offered by FAO are: