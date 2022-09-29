Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for rainfall in several counties in the west and northwest.

The national forecaster has said that it will become wet and windy tonight (Thursday, September 29) and during Friday morning.

The southerly winds will become strong and gusty and there may be some localised flooding due to the heavy rainfall.

The weather warning currently applies to counties Clare; Donegal; Galway; Leitrim; Mayo; and Sligo.

The warning will come into force from 2:00a.m on Friday and will remain in place for 12 hours.

Met Éireann has also issued a Status Yellow weather warning for gale force winds on all Irish coasts and on the Irish Sea from 4:00a.m to 1:00p.m on Friday.

Meanwhile, the forecast for today is for mostly dry conditions apart from isolated light showers in coastal areas.

There will be some long sunny spells and temperatures will reach 14° to 17° in light north or northwest winds.

It will turn cloudy tonight which will bring a band of rain to Atlantic coastal counties. The rain will be heavy as it tracks eastwards across the country and be accompanied by strong winds.

After a wet and windy start, the rain will clear into the Irish Sea during Friday afternoon leaving sunny spells and showers.

Temperatures will again reach highs of 14° to 17° in the strong and gusty winds which are expected to ease as the day progresses.