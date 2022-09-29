The future of agriculture on the island is set to take centre stage at a conference in Dublin that aims to explore what the future may hold for Ireland against the backdrop of Brexit.

The conference is being organised by the Ireland’s Future organisation which is chaired by Independent Senator Frances Black.

The organisation states that it is “guided by the values of the Good Friday Agreement” and that it was established to “advocate for, and promote, debate and discussion about Ireland’s future”.

On Saturday, October 1, Ireland’s Future will host an event in Dublin that aims to encourage debate and discussion on a range of issues that event organisers believe will be relevant to people, North and South, in relation to Brexit.

It will feature a wide range of different speakers including politicians from across the island, the United States, Canda and Australia. Among those scheduled to participate in the event include Tanaiste, Leo Varadkar, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, Labour leader Ivana Bacik, Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, Jim O’Callaghan Fianna Fáil and Neal Richmond Fine Gael.

Religious, industry and trade union leaders, actors, musicians and singers will also play a key role in the event.

Among the key topics of discussion at the conference will be agriculture.

Irish Farmers Association (IFA) president, Tim Cullinan, is expected to share his views with delegates on commercial opportunities for the farming and agri-food industry throughout the island of Ireland.