One week remains for farmers to spread slurry before the closed period begin on mid-night on Friday, October 7.

The slurry ban is kicking in earlier this year compared to previous year, with October 8, rather than October 15 being the first day of the closed period.

The closed period will remain until January 12, for Zone A; January 15, for Zone B; and January 31 for Zone C.

Closed period

With today being Friday, September 30, this means that only one week remains ahead of the close period.

So farmers are advised to were possible spread any slurry that remains in tanks, to ensure their is plenty of storage for the housed period.

Although a week remains farmers are reminded that slurry can be dangerous and all safety precautions are observed at all times on farm, when dealing with slurry.

It is important that farmers remember to keep safety in mind when spreading slurry.

Advertisement

Safety guidelines when spreading slurry:

Agitate on windy days;

Remove all livestock and control pets;

Open all doors and control access;

Agitate/ventilate and stay away for 30 minutes;

Work upwind at all times;

Do not enter tanks – even when empty;

Keep tank openings secure at all times;

If possible, avoid agitating alone.

Farming can be dangerous but measures can be taken to reduce the risk posed to farmers.

It is also advised that farmers target the slurry that will be spreading on paddocks or fields that need it most.

Fields or paddocks that recently had silage harvested or that are not in the ideal phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) indexes.

Buffer zones

Farmers are also reminded that during the first and final two weeks of the slurry spreading season, the buffer zone is increased to 10m from 5m.

This means that farmers that have surface water on/or bordering their land are required to double the buffer zone.