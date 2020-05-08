BPS help-desk phone-line to run extended hours to May 15

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed has reminded farmers that the deadline to submit their 2020 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme – Suckler (BEEP-S) applications online is exactly one week away, on Friday, May 15.

The rate of submission of applications for 2020 BPS continues to be significantly ahead of last year’s rate and the BEEP-S applications are going well also, the minister noted.

The department has been assisting farmers in making their applications in recent weeks through its telephone help-desk services.

The minister announced that this low-call telephone service will be available to farmers for extended hours in the run-up to the deadline.

Tomorrow, Saturday, May 9, from 9:30 am to 5:00pm;

Between 9:15am and 9:00pm from Monday, May 11, to Thursday, May 14; and

Between 9:15 am and 12:00am on Friday, May 15. The help-desk service telephone is available on: 0761-064420 and will now be available as follows:

The minister commented, stating: “The financial support provided under schemes is a key support for farmers.

“I would urge all farmers to lodge their applications as soon as possible before the May 15 deadline.

“Should any farmer require guidance in making their application, they should ring the department’s help-desk where a member of staff will be able to assist them,” Minister Creed concluded.