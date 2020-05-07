Progressive Genetics resumes manual milk recording ‘under strict protocol’

Progressive Genetics has revealed that it is resuming its manual milk recording service under a strict protocol to limit the spread of Covid-19.

In a message sent out to farmer customers, the agricultural services firm said:

“Progressive Genetics is now in a position to offer our full manual milk recording service under a strict milk recording protocol.

Please contact your local milk recorder to organise a milk recording. If you milk recorder is unavailable to do your recording, please contact your milk recording area supervisor.

Under operational protocols based on Health Service Executive (HSE) guidelines, Progressive Genetics noted that its milk recorders “will be observing strict physical distancing guidelines that must be adhered to”.

The firm added that its recorders “will also be wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) such as waterproofs, gloves and masks”.

Keep three units/cups/clusters away from one another at all times as generally this distance will achieve 2m;

If the above is not possible you must alternate personnel in the parlour, e.g. recorder takes samples after farmer has hung up clusters and call out cow numbers from a distance;

Only one farm personnel in the parlour during the recording if possible, depending on parlour size. To assist in physical distancing, the company offered guidance which could be considered including to:

Other measures which farmer customers are asked to do include providing a fresh foodbath for the milk recorder and have hand washing facilities available such as clean water, soap and paper towels – though no cloth towels. A bucket of water will suffice.

In addition, the guidelines ask: “Provide a bag or bin for disposable gloves; and please inform your milk recorder if your health status has changed since scheduling the recording.”