This week’s FarmLand: Meat plant Covid-19 clusters and shorn sheep prices…

On this week’s FarmLand episode we focus on the impact of Covid-19 on the meat processing industry, as well as the recent cuts to factory prices for sheep – and the impact of these cuts.

Last Thursday, April 30, Sinn Féin spokesperson for agriculture and TD for Laois/Offaly Brian Stanley highlighted the issue of Covid-19 in meat plants – referencing in particular Rosderra Meats in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, where he said 120 workers had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Reporter Sylvester Phelan sits down with deputy Stanley to hear his views on the challenges posed by Covid-19 clusters – and how this could impact the wider sector.

The Sinn Féin spokesperson also gives his views on what needs to be done to limit the impacts of these clusters.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, technical journalist Michael Geary talks to the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) sheep chairman Sean McNamara to find out his views on the latest factory price cuts – and why he believes processors are “toying with producers”.

FarmLand – Video And Podcast

Stay tuned to FarmLand every week as we aim to bring you all the latest farming news and know-how from across the country and across the sectors.

You can also listen to the audio from FarmLand (on a podcast) by clicking on this link.

AgriLand is Ireland’s largest agricultural news publisher – by audience.