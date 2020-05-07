Lack of EU ‘policy coherence’ on agriculture – McGuinness

Irish MEP Mairead McGuinness has suggested that there is a lack of “policy coherence” at EU level when it comes to agriculture.

Speaking at a meeting of the European Parliament’s Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development today, Thursday, May 7, said that farmers needed to feel that there was coherence when it comes to agricultural policies, particularly in light of increased environmental demands.

The committee meeting was addressed by Frans Timmermans, the European Commissioner for Climate Action, who is also the Executive Vice-President of the commission for the Green Deal.

We would really need to have not just Commissioner Timmermans, but we need [Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan] and we need the [Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakidou] in the room at the same time, because I’m not so sure there is policy coherence when it comes to agriculture and the food supply chain.

The committee meeting discussed issues relating to the European Green Deal, particularly the Farm-to-Fork Strategy.

“We need to have another discussion with the other commissioners, so we get some sense that there is some coherence at commission level, because farmers need to know that,” McGuinness stressed.

The Midlands-North West MEP also highlighted that “farmers are doing a great deal for the environment, and want to do more” but were lacking “the right guidance, advice and signals” from Europe.

Cuts to fertiliser and pesticide use.

Closely tied to the Green Deal and the Farm-to-Fork strategy will be the EU’s upcoming Biodiversity Strategy to 2030.

A draft document of the plan (which has not yet been formally finalised or released) reveals plans to cut fertiliser use by “at least” 20% by 2030, as part of an attempt to reduce nutrient losses by 50%.

At the same time, the commission is planning to cut the use of chemical pesticides by 50% by 2030, with the aim of preventing a decline in farmland birds and insect populations.