2 quads stolen in overnight farm raid as spate of thefts continues

Members of An Garda Síochána are investigating the theft of two quads from a farm in Co. Laois in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, May 7, in the latest of a spate of thefts in the area.

Confirming the news to AgriLand, a Garda spokesperson said:

“Gardaí are investigating the theft of two quad bikes that occurred between the hours of 9:00pm on Wednesday, May 6, and 6:00am on Thursday, May 7, from a farm in Borris In Ossory, Co. Laois.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

This follows a similar crime last Friday, May 1, in the same county, near Portlaoise.

4 quads stolen in 6 days

Taking to social media in a call for information last Friday, Gardaí based in Co. Laois said:

“Portlaoise Gardaí are appealing to the public in relation to a burglary and theft from a farmyard on the Old Road, Kilminchy, Portlaoise which happened in the early hours of [Friday] morning, May 1.

“Two Honda 420 Quads and a 7in x 4ft trailer were stolen.”

Continuing, the Garda statement said: “If you are aware of their whereabouts or have any information please contact Portlaoise Garda on: 057-8674100.”

Crime prevention

Taking to Facebook earlier today, Laois Gardaí offered crime prevention advice to deter theft of quads, lawnmowers and ride on mowers.

In a statement, Gardaí said: “Our colleagues in Kildare and Tipperary have had success over the past 24 hours in recovering some property.

“There have been a small number of quads and gardening equipment stolen from sheds and garages in different parts of Laois and Offaly over the last five days.

Having looked at patterns it appears to be occurrng overnight. Determined criminality is involved.

The post outlined the need to work together to deter and catch such individuals.

Crime prevention officer Sergeant Graham Kavanagh advised: “To secure and deter the theft of such items, consider chaining a number of items together and and using a ground anchor.

“Consider a local alarm in garage to alert you as to intrusion. Mark and photograph items. Any property marking system that will help identify an owner quickly if property is recovered.

“Report all suspicious activity,” the officer concluded.