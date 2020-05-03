Gardaí investigate overnight thefts from Laois farmyard

Members of An Garda Síochana are investigating the thefts of two quads and a trailer from a farmyard in Co. Laois in recent days.

Taking to social media in a call for information, Gardaí based in Co. Laois said:

“Portlaoise Gardaí are appealing to the public in relation to a burglary and theft from a farmyard on the Old Road, Kilminchy, Portlaoise which happened in the early hours of [Friday] morning, May 1.

Two Honda 420 Quads and a 7in x 4in trailer were stolen.

Continuing, the Garda statement said: “If you are aware of their whereabouts or have any information please contact Portlaoise Garda on: 057-8674100.”

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact the Garda Síochána Laois Offaly Facebook page, the statement added.

“If you passed the location during the night and saw anything suspicious please let us know,” the post concluded.

Covid-19 legislation invoked 76 times

The Gardaí invoked the legislation on Covid-19 restrictions 76 times between April 8 – when the legislation was introduced – and last Saturday, April 25.

In a statement, the Gardaí reiterated that the Covid-19 legislation – which deals with the movement of people, non-essential travel, self-isolation and other issues – is invoked only as a “last resort”, after engaging with the public and encouraging them to comply with the restrictions.

There has been a high level of compliance with the restrictions and public health guidelines, the Gardaí noted. Officers have interacted with “hundred of thousands” of people, with the vast majority sticking to the guidelines.

Of the 76 occasions where persons were not in compliance and legislation had to be invoked, two of these were on the advice of a medical professional.

Some of these 76 cases involved an arrest being made, and some have been or are currently before the courts.